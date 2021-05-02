State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $41.65 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.