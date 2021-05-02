State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $43.76 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $57.22 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

