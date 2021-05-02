State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $49.95 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $49,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

