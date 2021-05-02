State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

