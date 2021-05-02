State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $55,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

