State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,416 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Invitation Homes worth $33,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.06 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.