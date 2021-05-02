State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,068 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $42,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

ATVI stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

