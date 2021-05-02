State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,270 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $58,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

