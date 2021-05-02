State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,264 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

