State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cigna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

