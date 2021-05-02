State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 9.28% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $44,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

ERUS stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

