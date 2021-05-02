State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $50,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

