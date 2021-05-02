Status Reaches Market Cap of $620.31 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $620.31 million and $41.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00849719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.57 or 0.08670380 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

