Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.