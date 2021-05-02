Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

