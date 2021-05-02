Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 2,247 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

