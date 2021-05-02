Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock worth $364,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

