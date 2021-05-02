stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,131.48 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $808.84 million and approximately $33,202.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,131.48 or 0.05520430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 258,294 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

