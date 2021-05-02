Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 415.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Steven Madden worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

