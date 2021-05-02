Stipend Price Tops $0.0568 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $654,039.43 and approximately $995.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,711.31 or 0.99832849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $834.87 or 0.01469684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00549687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.00365743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00219603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

