Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

