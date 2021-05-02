StormX Price Reaches $0.0569 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. StormX has a market capitalization of $478.38 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

