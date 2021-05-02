STRAKS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $148,486.20 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.05179613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $975.40 or 0.01724647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00474654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00724933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00598075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00079101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00430434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004301 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

