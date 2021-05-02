Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

