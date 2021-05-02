Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $68.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

