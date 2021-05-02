Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,014,000 after buying an additional 44,286 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

