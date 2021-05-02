Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,783,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $932,777,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

