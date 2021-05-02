Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.