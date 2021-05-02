Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,433 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 240.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

