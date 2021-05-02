Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.