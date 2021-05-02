Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

