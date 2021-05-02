Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 379 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.01 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

