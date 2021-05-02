Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.