Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

