Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $56.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

