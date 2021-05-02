Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

