Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

