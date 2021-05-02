Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 47,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

