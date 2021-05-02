Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $186.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

