Streamit Coin (STREAM) Trading Up 117.6% Over Last Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $61,545.96 and $63.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @STREAMITCOIN. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

