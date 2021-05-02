Strike Price Up 57.6% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Strike has traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $164.49 million and $91,469.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $63.65 or 0.00112159 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

