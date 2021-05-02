Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Strong has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $17.83 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.96 or 0.00227011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01152795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00746727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,844.24 or 1.00066852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

