Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

