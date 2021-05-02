StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $556.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,493,792,852 coins and its circulating supply is 17,080,598,498 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

