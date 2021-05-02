Strs Ohio Acquires 37,500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $400,625,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.