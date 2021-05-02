Strs Ohio Acquires 51,200 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3,938.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Bandwidth worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $132.20 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

