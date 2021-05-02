Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Selective Insurance Group worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

