Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $211.02 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

