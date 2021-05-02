Strs Ohio Buys 323,800 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,281,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $815,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,322.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 330,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

