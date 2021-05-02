Strs Ohio Buys 64,157 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 345.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

